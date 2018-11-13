New Sheffield Portuguese cafe in Peace Gardens teases opening date to customers 

Excited customers don’t have too long to wait for the new Portuguese cafe to open in Sheffield.

In April it was confirmed that planning permission has been granted for Patisserie Lisboa to open on St Paul’s Parade.

Lisboa Sheffield

A statement submitted to Sheffield Council say: “We are proposing to bring to Sheffield the very best Portuguese pastries, to be freshly made on-site and giving our customers the opportunity of seeing how these are made.

“We are bringing from Portugal original recipes, our own pastry chefs with more than 50 years collective experience, and using Portuguese produce to achieve the most authentic taste possible outside of Portugal.”

The news sparked great excitement among customers; eager to try the Portuguese pastries and cakes.

Lisboa Patisserie has now teased customers on Facebook, stating its opening date would be announced ‘very soon’.

The cafe has also teased some of the new treats on offer at the cafe, including their famous Pastel de Nata.

A spokesperson said: “Now in 2018 we want to bring you the opportunity to try these, freshly made by Portuguese chefs, in our patisserie opening soon in the Peace Gardens.”