New Sheffield parks app to help people explore city's green spaces

A handy app making it easier to explore Sheffield's plethora of parks and green spaces is under construction - and your help is needed.

The new tool will tell users all they need to know about outdoor places to visit near them and further afield, with information on everything from parking to play facilities and loos, at the touch of a button.

How the parks app will look (pic: Sheffield Park Project)

It has already been designed but the creators now want contributors to provide the lowdown on their favourite nature spots so more visitors can sample their delights.

The app is the brainchild of Sheffield Park Project duo Jenni Sayer and Laura Appleby, who last year set themselves the challenge of making their way around every park in the city and blogging about their travels.

The pair have so far checked out 130 parks, areas of woodland and other green spaces - which they estimate is only around a quarter of the total throughout the city - and had such a blast doing so they want to encourage more people to experience the myriad pleasures of Sheffield's great outdoors.

They teamed up with tech expert Tim Cooper, who volunteered his time to develop the app which will soon be available to download free to your phone via Google Play and the App Store.

People can now submit details about parks and green spaces they know via an online form and it is hoped the app will be a treasure trove of information when it goes live this autumn.

Jenni said: "We're asking people to help us by sharing their expert knowledge of parks and green spaces they visit.

"The app will enable users to search for what's near them when they're out and about, to find previously undiscovered places near them or to search specifically, for example, for a park with a café, playground and free car parking.

"We've had a brilliant time exploring Sheffield's parks and green spaces, and we hope this will make it easier for other people to follow in our footsteps and even overtake us."

* The form is available at https://sheffieldparkproject.com/2018/08/09/app.