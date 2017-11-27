New Sheffield gin bar to lower its prices after backlash from customers

A bar in Sheffield which opened its doors earlier this month have announced they will lower their prices after a backlash from customers.

The Gin Bar, on Abbeydale Road, opened on November 10 to huge acclaim and a packed house of excited and impressed customers.

However, while many people praised the atmosphere, drink selection and decor in the new hot-spot, some customers weren't overly impressed with the 'steep' prices.

Responding to a post on VIBE Sheffield's Facebook page, some customers said that they were paying more than £18 for two double gin and tonics.

Prices for gin ranged between £3-£5 while it was another £2 for doubles and £2 for the tonics.

However, replying to a post on Facebook, one employee wrote: "As it was our opening weekend we had a few teething problems and went on a few prices in the neighbouring areas.

"We will listen to all feedback and make amendments to make our customers happy."

Owner Sally Mastin told Vibe: "We’ve taken everyone’s feedback into consideration and we’ve lowered the prices accordingly.

“We’re trying to make the Gin Bar a destination, a bit of a town away from town, where people come for the atmosphere and the great gins, and we hope that this slight reduction in prices will now please everyone.”

The bar opened in the Vintedge shop on Abbeydale Road and serves more than 50 different gins as well as a gin-inspired cocktail menu.

There is room for around 60 gin-loving customers at the bar and adds to the growing list of bars on the street.

Hop Hideout, Picture House Social and The Broadfield have already established themselves as popular destinations and there are plans for another wine bar to open which is currently awaiting council approval.