New Sheffield city centre restaurant explains temporary closure after just 6 months

A New York- inspired burger joint in Sheffield has explained why it's been closed for the past month.

KerbEdge launched its 110-seat restaurant at West One in the Devonshire Quarter in February this year.

The restaurant has proved a popular addition to the complex, earning positive reviews on Google and TripAdvisor.

However, customers have begun taking to Twitter from the middle of July after noticing the restaurant shut its doors.

Alex Coles tweeted: "@KerbEdge Is your West One (Sheffield) bar open tonight? Can’t get through on the phone and there’s some stuff closed in the area #tramlines."

Mark Taylor tweeted: "@KerbEdge hi guys. I'm at your Sheffield restaurant and it looks pretty shut. What's going on?"

Megan Cliffe posted: "@KerbEdge_Sheff why are you guys shut?"

So, when Laura Jade asked if their West One location was closed, Kerb Edge replied that they were undergoing a refurbishment but did not specify when they would reopen.

They tweeted: "Yes it is we’re just making a few changes and having a little facelift so it will be closed for a few weeks, back open soon."

KerbEdge opened up a new restaurant at Fox Valley last month, next to Ponti's Italian Kitchen.

The restaurant started as a pop-up and now has sites in Hull, Darlington and Sheffield.