New Sheffield children's festival launches this month

Mini MigMat is the first collection of theatre, performances and workshops aimed at young people as part of the wider Migration Matters Festival, which runs from June 16-24.
Events include The Bull And The Moon, the story of a little bull who dreams of becoming a famous flamenco dancing cow, and a creative talent show symbolising resilience and a love of Sheffield.
Performances will be held at The Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre on Surrey Street, which specialises in children’s education and culture, on June 17-18.
Sam Holland, the director of Migration Matters Festival, said: “After the success of previous children’s events, we wanted to build on that and help introduce a new generation to the festival. “One of our main aims is to get young people involved in the migration conversation and sharing their own experiences.”
Mini Mig Mat has been co-curated with the Youth Theatre of Sanctuary, and is being co-led by Stand and Be Counted Theatre and The Montgomery.
Shows were chosen for the programme by young members of the youth theatre.
Other performances also include Baba’s Musical Kitchen, where the audience shares stories of the ‘BaBas’ in their lives, and interactive musical Super Chefs.
Sarah Sharp, Director of The Montgomery, said: “We are so pleased to be joining up with Migration Matters Festival and Stand and Be Counted to launch the first Mini Mig Mat at The Monty programme.
“It’s really exciting that the Youth Theatre of Sanctuary has had a hand in curating this year's line-up. I can't wait for audiences to watch and take part in these high-quality events for children and young people at The Montgomery.”
Outside of the theatre walls, Stand and Be Counted is also bringing back a free immersive story audio trail to the festival.
Called Secret Summer, it runs in Heeley People’s Park on Saturday June 24.
And on the same day there will be two vibrant children’s theatre shows outdoors in the South Street Park Amphitheatre with stunning views of Sheffield’s skyline.
They focus on interactive, alien-themed adventures feature multi-lingual children’s theatre Little Bean Theatre plus other artists.
Firas Chihi, community director at Stand & Be Counted Theatre, said: “We are thrilled that Secret Summer is back for the Migration Matters Festival - and with it Mini MigMat.
“Our incredible Youth Theatre of Sanctuary has worked hard to create a wild and interactive adventure that imagines a brighter future for all of us.
“SBC are committed to ensuring opportunities to explore creativity, new technology and ultimately dream big are always available to young people seeking sanctuary.
“Audiences at Secret Summer can expect an exciting and important new perspective on their local park, who runs it and what it’s for.”
Migration Matters Festival celebrates the positive impact of migration and is the biggest event of its kind in the country.
This June it will bring more than 60 pay-as-you-feel arts events to Sheffield.
Browse the full programme and book tickets at migrationmattersfestival.co.uk