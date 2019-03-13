Popular 80’s bar Reflex will bid farewell to Sheffield this weekend but customers won’t have too long to wait for Slug & Lettuce to open.

The Holly Street bar will be having a huge farewell closing party on Saturday with giant confeiit cannons, Club Tropicana style inflatables and Fizzeco giveaways all promised.

Slug & Lettuce

The nightclub, owned by The Stonegate Pub Company, revealed last month that it would be closing on St Patrick’s Day weekend to make way for a Slug & Lettuce bar.

Slug & Lettuce have announced that they will be opening their doors on Tuesday, April 30 following a £500,000 investment; bringing a ‘touch of glitz and glamour with a stylish edge to Sheffield city centre’.

The new bar with boast a decor full of ‘rich, bold prints, on-trend neon hues and flashes of gold throughout to match the festive and fun atmosphere’.

There will be a VIP cocktail masterclass station and signature birdcage seating areas with plenty of pre-booked offers for hen parties, birthdays and baby showers.

Customer can enjoy 2-4-1 cocktails all day and wine from £12 on ‘Wine Down Wednesdays’.

To celebrate the grand opening, the bar will be hosting a VIP Launch night on Friday, May 10 between 5pm and 7pm.

Adam Mansell, General Manager, said: “We are thrilled to be opening Slug & Lettuce in Sheffield. We’ve worked hard to ensure we’re the go-to destination for any get together, from grabbing a midweek bite-to-eat to big nights out and celebrations.

“We are here to make any occasion absolutely fabulous!”

Reflex expect a packed dancefloor this weekend as they prepare to close down and have thanked all their customers over the years.

The bar posted: “From around 60 bars when the brand first started to be in the remaining nine reflex’s in the country, Reflex Sheffield is proud to be part of the iconic brand.

“Since 2003 we’ve opened our doors to thousands of customers and each one of you have made Reflex what it is today.

“After our Flares bar closed its doors for the last time around five-year-ago, now Reflex must do the same.

“Our owners the Stonegate pub company are investing in our worn-out insides and refurbishing us into another well loved brand Slug and Lettuce.

“Reflex will always have a special place in our hearts and we hope it will for the customers too.

“The 80’s bar will close its doors for the last time on Saturday March 16. We hope you can join us for one last time.”