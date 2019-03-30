New scheme to end rough sleeping piloted in Sheffield

A new approach to ending rough sleeping and preventing the risk of people rough sleeping in Sheffield is being piloted with a new scheme.

The scheme, which is called ‘Safe Place', will work to end rough sleeping and provide better options for those who do sleep rough – a priority for the city.

Outreach teams will offer advice to those sleeping rough

Safe Place is an assessment hub, in which those who use it will be provided with rapid next day assessments, move on plans and access to advice and assistance.

Wherever possible they will be supported to return home, but if this isn’t a suitable option, support workers will help people to find accommodation, working together with partner agencies and specialist services to access support and prevent people returning to the streets.

READ MORE: Rotherham man jailed for causing injury to dog

The pilot is a collaboration between Sheffield city council, the Cathedral Archer Project, St Wilfrid’s Centre, Framework street outreach team and Ben’s Centre who are all coming together to try this approach.

People who have been sleeping rough will be dividing their time between Cathedral Archer Project and St Wilfrid’s Centre, staying at the two venues between the March 25 to April 18.

The Safe Place will accommodate up to 8 people overnight.

Framework’s street outreach will also engage with people sleeping rough or at risk of sleeping rough to help them access the Safe Place.

The Council’s Rough Sleeping Initiative Team will provide the next day assessment and advice, co-producing plans to help people with their housing, benefits, health and wellbeing.

Staff and volunteers will welcome guests to the hub in the evening and help serve breakfast the next morning.

READ MORE: This is why plumes of smoke were seen billowing over Rotherham this morning

Although the Safe Place is open for a limited period, it is hoped it will help test the assessment hub approach and plan services going forward, in particular the help that can be given during the winter months.

Janet Sharpe, Director of Housing and Neighbourhood Services said: “We have a wealth of fantastic services in Sheffield that are committed to working together to help people move on from the streets and get the help they need as quickly as possible.

“Help us Help, which is run by local charities, the council, a residents group and other services provides up to date information to the public about how best to support people who find themselves begging or sleeping rough and will also be supporting and promoting Safe Place.

“It will be interesting to see how the pilot goes and we hope that it goes very well. We hope too, that the government funding which is making the pilot possible will continue once the pilot ends.”

READ MORE: South Yorkshire fire engine crews ‘could be reduced from five to four’

Tim Renshaw, Chief Executive of The Cathedral Archer Project said: "It's important to us that any service like this is progressive and that we see people get the support needed to leave the street forever."

Wayne Hoyle, Director of St Wilfrid's Centre added: "For nearly 30 years, St Wilfrid's Centre has been helping vulnerable adults across the city and this has always included providing support to rough sleepers.

“Whether it's just a shower and a hot meal or longer term work, we are committed to helping people when they need us.

“We therefore welcome this initiative from the city council and are delighted to be working in partnership with the Cathedral Archer Project and others to initially provide a safe place whilst then working collaboratively on finding longer term solutions."