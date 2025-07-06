People in Yorkshire are more likely to get diagnosed with cancer late, when it is most deadly, and campaigners are demanding the Government step in to close the health gap.

Health leaders, cancer survivors and local politicians came together to launch Yorkshire Cancer Research’s White Rose Cancer Report at Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre (AWRC).

This report calls on the Government to tackle historic regional inequalities.

The figures paint a stark picture:

People in Yorkshire are more likely to be diagnosed late, when survival chances are lower.

A higher proportion of cases are first spotted in emergency settings, compared to the national average.

Despite being home to 8% of the UK population, Yorkshire receives just 5% of health research funding.

Just 1 in 20 cancer patients here have access to recommended exercise-based treatment, proven to improve survival and recovery.

The report lays out four key recommendations, urging the Government to include them in its National Cancer Plan, which will follow the newly released 10-Year Health Plan.

Karen Nile, 51, from Sheffield, was one of the speakers at the launch.

After being diagnosed with bowel cancer, she received personalised support through the charity’s Active Together programme which was developed in Sheffield.

“If everyone diagnosed with cancer could benefit from the same the kind of support I received, their experience from diagnosis onward could be truly transformed.

“That’s why it’s so important to call the Government’s attention to the life-saving impact of personalised exercise.”

The report’s four calls to action are:

Help more people stop smoking – the biggest cause of cancer deaths in Yorkshire.

Diagnose cancer earlier – by improving and properly funding screening programmes.

Give patients access to exercise-based treatment – which can reduce the risk of death and recurrence.

Give Yorkshire its fair share of funding – to support life-saving research and treatment.

On this plan, Dr Stuart Griffiths, Director of Research at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “The National Cancer Plan is a critical moment for people with cancer in Yorkshire and beyond.

“It is a vital opportunity to have our voices heard and help develop a cancer strategy that makes a meaningful difference to people now and in the future.”

Active Together, now rolled out across the region, has already helped more than 2,000 people and has been linked with a 10% improvement in one-year survival rates.

But campaigners say programmes like this need proper national support.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, who also spoke at the event, said:

“This is a bold call to action. If we’re serious about tackling health inequalities, we have to invest in prevention, prioritise early diagnosis, and make sure every person can access the best care.

“My commitment to making South Yorkshire the healthiest region in the country means I stand with Yorkshire Cancer Research in their mission to create a cancer-free future for Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield, and the whole of Yorkshire.”

To amplify their message, the charity is encouraging people to send a white rose to Westminster, calling on Health Secretary Wes Streeting to back the report’s recommendations and end postcode lotteries in cancer care.