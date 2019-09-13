New railway art installation marks Barnsley suburb’s industrial heritage
No obvious signs remain of Stairfoot railway station in Barnsley, or the rail network which once dominated the landscape.
But an impressive art installation - featuring sets of railway wheels and axles mounted on a section of track - has now been installed at the location where the station once stood.
Financed by cash from 'Section 106' payments, contributions made by housing developers towards improving the neighbourhoods where they build, and council money for improving neighbourhoods, the imposing design was created by Advanced Engineering Services for the council.
It is intended to help focus attention on the area's industrial heritage and the project was supported by community groups which have contributed their time and effort to improve the area, now known as Stairfoot Station Heritage Park.
Tesco and McDonalds, which both have outlets close to the site have supported the project, with work also done by the council's Central Area Team, staff who work specifically in that area.
A new arched gateway is also planned for the entrance to the site, which forms part of the Trans-Pennine Trail.
Coun Tim Cheetham, Cabinet Spokesman for Regeneration and Culture, said: "This project is a great example of how groups can come together, assisted by funding from the council, to create vibrant areas for the public to enjoy. This project combines the work of local groups, councillors, and principal town funding to deliver a an outstanding heritage piece."