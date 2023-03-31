New playground at Sheffield nursery thanks to builders

A new play area for Bolehill Nursery in Walkley is open thanks to contributions from a Sheffield construction firm and local contractors.

The team of volunteers

The project is dedicated to a boy called James, who attended Bolehill Nursery and sadly passed away in 2022 at the age of one.

Funded by Henry Boot PLC and installed by Henry Boot Construction, along with colleague Adele Matijosiute-Jones who has children at the nursery, the team oversaw the concrete groundworks, and then partnered with a host of its trusted regional supply chain to deliver the social value project.

This included Timberplay and their sister company Lightmain – who provided and installed the play equipment; Banner Plant – who loaned the installation tools and machinery; Playgarden – who donated play bales; Dean Construction – who provided several timber sleepers; and Gavin Jones UK – who provided 30m2 of new turf. Building services specialist NG Bailey, Fletchers Waste Management, building materials-supplier Markovitz; DAL Contractors and Northstar Civil Engineering also contributed greatly to the worthy cause.

The playground is ready for action

The nursery’s brand-new timber play structure features a 1.5m raised platform – complete with a stainless-steel slide, ladder and two styles of climbing wall. A raised timber-sleeper sandpit for the children has also been installed alongside the apparatus.

The full team of volunteers installed the playground across last month and it was officially opened to the children today, following a short ribbon-cutting ceremony with several members of the project team and nursery staff.

Nicola Moore, Manager at Bolehill Nursery, said:

“After a plea to our parents for help to refresh our garden area, Henry Boot, Timberplay and the rest of the team have built a climbing frame in memory of James.

Slide away at the playground

“Henry Boot has been so supportive, previously providing hard hats, yellow jackets, gloves and tools for the children to play with.

“As a charity ourselves, we are overwhelmed by the support they have given us and we want to say a very big thank you to the whole team for all they have done for our children and in memory of James who will forever be at Bolehill Nursery.”

James’ parents added:

“James was a busy and boisterous little boy who was always on the go. James would have loved this garden, and we are very thankful for the support the nursery staff have provided us, as well as gratitude to the companies who have made this vision a reality. It brings us happiness that his legacy lives on, and that other children will enjoy this space for many years to come.”

Climb into this den

Tony Shaw, Managing Director from Henry Boot Construction, said:

“As a South Yorkshire business, we are always looking for new ways to give back to the local communities in which we work. The Bolehill Nursery opportunity was one that popped up and meant a lot to members of our team, so we were delighted to help coordinate the project.

“We couldn’t have managed it without the help of our trusted local partners though. It really was a real team effort from everyone involved and I’m sure the children will get many years enjoyment out of the new play installation.”

Paul Collings, Managing Director of Timberplay & Lightmain, said: