New plans revealed for once-notorious Sheffield pub which was branded ‘den of iniquity’

A former pub in Sheffield which was so notorious people reportedly crossed the street to avoid the criminals spilling out could soon be transformed.

Plans have been submitted to convert the old Cannon pub on Castle Street, in the city centre, into a shop and restaurant/cafe with apartments upstairs.

The old Cannon pub building on Castle Street in Sheffield city centre

The building, opposite the Old Town Hall and a couple of doors along from the Co-op supermarket on the ground floor of Castle House, was bought last year for £245,000 by a company called Aestrom Limited.

READ MORE: This is when Sheffield’s latest food hall packed with amazing independent traders will have its long-awaited opening

The developer has now applied to Sheffield Council for permission to change the building’s use and demolish the rear extension, with a decision expected by the middle of April.

The Cannon pub was shut down more than a decade ago after being branded a ‘den of iniquity’ which was such a popular haunt for thieves and drug dealers that police had been called there 142 times in the space of 12 years.

Police told at the time how it was frequented by customers known to carry guns; a pregnant 15-year-old was said to be working behind the bar and being sold drugs; and members of the public reportedly crossed the street to avoid 'intimidating' crowds spilling onto the pavement.

READ MORE: Sheffield's Old Town Hall sold to mystery buyer with 'really good vision’

When the property last changed hands in 2008, a covenant was included preventing the new owner from using the building to sell beer.

The restriction stated that the owner was: “Not to use the property, or any part of the property, as a public house, or bar, or off-licence, or for the manufacture of alcoholic beverages or for the sale of alcoholic beverages.”

It is not known whether the covenant still applies and would preclude the sale of alcohol should the ground floor become a cafe/restaurant.

READ MORE: Sheffield pub branded ‘den of iniquity’

Scaffolding recently went up on the front of the four-storey building, which dates from the turn of the 20th century.

It lies within the Castlegate area of the city, hopes for the revival of which have been fuelled by the impending opening of a new food hall at Castle House and the purchase of the dilapidated Old Town Hall by a mystery buyer said to have a ‘really good vision’ for its restoration.

The Star has contacted Aestrom Limited, which has yet to respond.

Read more at: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/notorious-sheffield-pub-branded-den-of-iniquity-could-be-set-for-new-dawn-1-9190181