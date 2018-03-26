NEW PICTURE: Major Sheffield road reopens after serious accident

Have your say

A major Sheffield road has reopened after a serious accident in which a car ended up on its roof.

The incident happened shortly after 2.30pm on Richmond Road near the A57 bridge.

The ambulance and fire services all attended as did police, who closed the road in both directions.

The overturned car - a red Nissan Micra - was being driven by a woman who is believed to have escaped without serious injuries.

Earlier reports that the car had collided with a motorcycle are understood to have been unfounded.

Officers spent a number of hours recovering the vehicle and clearing fuel from the road before reopening the carriageway shortly after 5pm.