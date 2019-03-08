New photos reveal extent of fire which gutted Sheffield newsagents

A former newsagents in Sheffield is set to go under the hammer a year after a blaze ripped through the premises.

The building on Langsett Road South in Oughtibridge is listed for sale by Mark Jenkinson & Son at its next auction on April 10, with a £50,000 guide price.

The former Nicholson's newsagents on Langsett Road, Oughtibridge, which was gutted by fire in March 2018 (pic: Mark Jenkinson & Son)

READ MORE: Sheffield dealer found with drugs worth £20,000

The former Nicholson's newsagents went up in flames on the afternoon of March 8 last year, when around 15 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze.

An online appeal raised more than £2,000 to support the families running the newsagent, which had served the village for over 30 years, and the neighbouring Jade Garden Chinese restaurant, which was also damaged.

Catherine Fletcher, who launched the appeal, said at the time: "We just want to show them that the community has a lot of spirit and is supporting them at this difficult time."

The newsagents had served the village for more than three decades (pic: Mark Jenkinson & Son)

READ MORE: Stocksbridge man arrested over spate of thefts from local shops

The auction listing states that the stone building requires 'complete renovation', which will come as little surprise given the scale of the destruction evident from photos in the sales brochure.

To view this lot and others listed for auction on April 10, visit www.markjenkinson.co.uk.

The gaping hole in the roof of the building (pic: Mark Jenkinson & Son)