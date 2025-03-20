New pedestrian crossings for Sheffield - full list of all roads getting one
Transport bosses at Sheffield City Council are requesting a multi-million pound investment to improve several junctions and install new pedestrian crossings as part of a major overhaul over the next two financial years.
It comes along with a wider raft of proposals that will include the expansion of 20mph zones, local safety enhancements, improvements to public right of ways and enhancements to the cycling networks, that is expected to cost £13m in total.
The locations prioritised for crossing improvements are:
- Crookes Valley Road near Mushroom Lane
- Handsworth Grange Road - outside the school entrance
- London Road/Hill Street
- Shiregreen Lane / Monckton Road junction
- Glossop Road near Brunswick Road
- Creswick Lane – outside Yewlands academy
- Wordsworth Road / Cookson Park playground
- Abbeydale Rd/Bannerdale Rd junction
- Staniforth Road (zebra)
- Birley Spa Lane at Jermyn Crescent (zebra on an existing raised plateau)
- Selborne Road/Manchester Road (junction changes to make it easier to cross)
- Howard Road near Fulton Road (new signal controlled crossing)
- Shayhouse Lane (zebra)
- Jenkin Rd at Hollywell Rd (signal controlled within existing signals)
- Myrtle Road /Annes Road
The council receives a number of requests for new crossings and has created this latest list based on data gathered from a number of criteria, including collisions.
Councillor Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield is a fantastic city, it’s a changing city with incredible regeneration happening right across it, but in order for the transformation to work and really reach its full potential, we need to improve how people get around.
“This investment forms a crucial part of that process, making it safer, easier and more convenient for people to walk and cycle around.
“Installing more pedestrian crossings, more 20mph zones and improving public right of ways, along with continuing the cycling infrastructure, will really help achieve that goal.
“We have been very clear that we have an ambition to ensure that nobody is killed or seriously injured on Sheffield’s roads as soon as possible.
“The plans in this proposal will help us achieve that goal, making the city’s roads, pavements and cycle paths as safe as possible for everyone to use.”
