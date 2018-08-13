New nightclub with 'celebrity artists' opening in Sheffield on August Bank Holiday weekend

A major new nightclub is set to open in Sheffield city centre on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Ink Room will open its doors in Portobello Street, off West Street, on Saturday August 25.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police awarded £6m to improve problem solving and reduce demand on officers and partners

A statement sent out by the owners said: "The venue will cater for all ages from 18+ where can you look to be entertained with disco, funky and house music.

READ MORE: Major Sheffield road closed and trams disrupted after crash

"The club is graced with unique fixtures and fittings, including fluorescent walls and an underground vibe plus great stage in which celebrity performers can perform, as the club will host many celebrity artist nights throughout the year."

READ MORE: Napoleons Casino in Sheffield 'under offer' after going up for sale

Last entry to the opening night is at 1am.

For tickets visit https://fixr.co/event/39627427