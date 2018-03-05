New neighbourhood policing model praised by Sheffield councillors

The new neighbourhood policing model operating in Sheffield has been praised by councillors.

Last year police chiefs set up new neighbourhood police teams aimed at tackling grassroots issues before they escalate out of control, with the aim of eventually reducing demand and freeing up officers to carry out more preventative work.

Last month Labour councillor Michelle Cook, who represents the Broomhill and Sharrow Vale ward, accompanied police officers on a 'knife sweep' carried out as part of Operation Sceptre to reduce the number of blades on the streets

Across the county, 106 knives were recovered, 18 land searches were carried out, 39 stop searches were conducted, five warrants were executed and 10 arrests were made, five for knife related offences.

Coun Cook said: "As a local councillor I work very closely with the police - day in, day out - and I asked to attend the recent knife sweeps to get a real understanding of this issue

"The police action was very impressive and very efficient. I have always said that policing is at its best when it is highly visible to the community they serve, and the police are now looking to do this more and more.

"South Yorkshire Police’s new neighbourhood policing model is again taking policing to the heart of communities. This is something I and my Labour colleagues have been asking for and the results of this change are already proving very positive."

Sheffield Council's Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety, Coun Jayne Dunn, added: "Our Labour council has warmly welcomed the new neighbourhood policing model, which is putting more officers and police stations on the street and closer to our communities.

"Since the Conservative-Liberal Democrat collation formed in 2010 police funding has been decimated. There are now 21,000 less police officers nationally and police numbers are down 16 per cent in South Yorkshire.

"Labour has a plan to make Britain safer and protect our communities. We would recruit 10,000 officers to fight rising crime and continue restoring the neighbourhood policing model - which was eroded by the Tories and the Lib Dems - putting policing at the heart of our communities."