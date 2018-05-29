New Meadowhall trampoline park could create 70 jobs

Have your say

Around 70 jobs could be created if plans for a new inflatable arena near Meadowhall are given the green light by Sheffield City Council.

Meadowhall Contracts Ltd has lodged plans with the authority for a change of use of a unit on the M1 Distribution Centre.

The proposed facility will be operated by AK Leisure - trading as Airkings - which also run trampoline parks in Doncaster and Scunthorpe.

The unit - which is 15,000 sq ft - had previously been used by a automotive recovery firm, but has been empty since 2015.

The application included an indoor inflatable area, party rooms, changing rooms, a cafe and a viewing gallery. Plans have also been submitted for 42 car parking spaces.