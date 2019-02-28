New management of a Sheffield venue are hosting a charity party to celebrate reopening.

Stannington Community Centre was recently saved from closure by a group of dog walkers who are now organising an Easter fate.

Stannington Community Centre

Money raised at the event will be split between Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Nerve Tumours UK.

Centre officer Hannah Sanderson said: “So many people thought the centre had been knocked down, so we decided the best way to launch its new ownership was with a big party.

“One of our committee members has a daughter who suffers with Neurofibromas so both Nerve Tumours UK and the children’s hospital are really close to our hearts.

“I’ve been relentlessly begging for raffle prizes to help the great causes and would love if more people could donate.”

The fate on Sunday, April 21 will host all the traditional fairground fun and games borrowed from Oughtibridge Gala including hook a duck, hoopla and tombola.

Local organisations will be running stalls holding bake sales and selling clothes and jewellery alongside a BBQ and bar.

Hannah said: “We really wanted to support these two causes because as parents we know how important these charities are to look after our children.”

The team is currently calling for businesses to donate Easter eggs in return for advertising on the centre’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

Other raffle prizes are also welcome.

To find out more about how to donate, email stannington.community@gmail.com or get in touch via the centre’s social media.