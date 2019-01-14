New Man V Fat Football club to launch in Sheffield

A new FA-endorsed football league aimed at helping overweight men get in shape is launching in the city.

The Man V Fat Football league is coming to St George’s Park Westfield in Sheffield at the end of January and is perfect for any men looking to improve their health in 2019.

The football league is for overweight men where weight loss counts just as much as performance on the pitch. It has so far helped men across the UK lose over 150,000lbs.

Sheffield men who want to tackle their weight issues now have the chance to join this successful weight loss league. With 95 per cent of players losing weight and some players losing up to 70lbs during a 14 week league.

Set up by Andrew Shanahan who himself lost five stone and was fed-up with weight loss classes aimed just at women, Man v FatFootball combines the beautiful game with easy to follow diet and lifestyle advice as well as 24/7 support.

Andrew Shanahan, Managing Director of www.manvfat.com said, "We've seen that MAN v FAT Football can have an incredible impact on the health of our players with 95 per cent of players losing weight and 93 per cent reporting improvements from a range of conditions such as curing sleep apnoea to reversing diabetes.”

Andy Dyke, National Participation Manager of Recreational Football at the Football Association said, “Football doesn’t begin and end with the professional game, there are different levels and styles of football played throughout the UK. Man v Fat Football is a brilliant initiative for anyone who wants to address their weight and start working their way back into playing football.”

Man v Fat Football launches at St George's Park Westfield, Moss Way, Sheffield from January 29 and runs every Tuesday from 8pm-10pm for 14 weeks. It costs £9.99 to register and games cost £6 per week.

Visit www.manvfat.com/football, call 0845 163 0042 or e-mail football@manvfat.com