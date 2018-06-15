New late night wine bar set to open in Sheffield city centre is seeking staff

A new wine bar set to open soon in Sheffield city centre is looking for staff.

Barkers Wine Bar is due to open at Barker's Pool in what used to be a chain of the failed furniture firm Multiyork.

The new venue is already advertising for staff

Developers were last month given the go-ahead to convert the former furniture store which is currently vacant into a watering hole.

They have since applied to Sheffield Council for permission to open until 3am, with alcohol on sale until half an hour before closing each night and live and recorded music also planned at the venue.

The licensing application, submitted by Vernon Lewis, has yet to be considered.

Posters have now appeared in the windows stating the bar is opening soon and advertising vacancies for full and part time staff.

The bar is just around the corner from the new Caribbean-themed Turtle Bay restaurant, which opened earlier this month in the former NUM building beside Sheffield City Hall.