New job salaries rise in Sheffield

Salaries for new jobs rose in Sheffield last month, according to figures.

Job search website CV Library said data showed salaries for advertised jobs in the city rose by 6.6 per cent in February when compared to the same period last year.

READ MORE: Popular American style diner Lucky Fox to open second restaurant in Sheffield

In addition, the number of jobs on the market rose by 5.4 per cent.

READ MORE: Food review: Get Lucky with diner’s holy grail of gravy

But the number of people applying for jobs last month fell by 9.5 per cent.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, said the drop in applications "shouldn't be too much cause for concern" as "we typically see jobs soar in January with both employers and job hunters starting the year on a high.

READ MORE: WEATHER: Cloud and sunny spells expected in Sheffield

"As such, we expected to see these numbers decline slightly throughout February.”