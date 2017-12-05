New Italian wine café to open on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road - just in time for Christmas

Have your say

Sheffield's wine connoisseurs are set for an early Christmas treat as a new Italian wine café is set to open on Ecclesall Road this month.

Veeno, the Italian Wine café, will open its 18th restaurant in Sheffield on Thursday, December 14, in the former Carluccio's site.

The Veeno concept was launched by two Italian friends, Nino and Andrea, after meeting in Manchester in 2013.

The pair both realised they shared a unique passion for Italian Aperitivo; the ritual of drinking, nibbling and relaxing after work.

By the end of that very same year, Veeno opened its first store in Manchester where customers could enjoy wines from the family vineyard back in Sicily.

Customers are also treated to the most authentic Spuntini; platters of meals and cheeses imported strictly from Italian producers.

Veeno will be just the latest bar to open on Ecclesall Road after The Ecclesall Ale Club opened selling beers from independent breweries across the world.

Bocelli 1831, a new Italian restaurant and prosecco bar, is also due to open shortly in the former Craft and Dough restaurant.