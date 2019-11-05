New housing scheme would provide homes for those with disabilities in Rotherham suburb

Transformation: This site could provide homes to meet the needs of disabled people

Under the plans a car park currently used as part of an office development at Flash Lane, Bramley, would be taken over along with with a grassed area which forms part of the site, to create a combination of 14 homes made up of apartments and bungalows.

Access to the site would also be improved and the office car park reconfigurated as part of the change.

A joint planning application has been submitted by The Trustees of Community and LBC Projects Ltd, which states the accommodation would be used for those identified by Rotherham Council as having disabilities.

A report to be considered by the council’s planners states: “The applicants have been in discussion with RMBC specialist support housing teams with regards to this proposed design/development.

“The discussions have been favourable and the applicant would seek for these units to be used for those identified by RMBC with learning disability and physical disability. Given the nature of a new build development, the applicant will work with RMBC to design the internal layouts to suit the needs of this user group.

“There is a need in Rotherham for purpose built accommodation for these users, and this development will satisfy the shortfall in supply.”

There are apartments, bungalows and a youth centre in the vicinity of the site and the design of the buildings, to include three bungalows and apartment blocks up to three storeys high, have been planned to take into consideration neighbouring properties, planners have been told.