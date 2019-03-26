New homes plan for former Manor Farm site in Dronfield

The former Area Housing Office site in Dronfield is set to be transformed into newhomes.

North East Derbyshire District Council will bring the Manor Farm site back into use to provide a selection of two, three and four bedroom properties that meet the local area housing need.

There will be a mix of 10 apartments and houses available for people to move into from spring 2020.

North East Derbyshire District Council’s Leader, councillor Graham Baxter MBE, said he was pleased to see the site, which had previously been an ‘eyesore’ brought back to use.

He said: “The site has been derelict and an eyesore for some time, so it was a key site for us to bring back into use.

“This is an exciting development and the mix of homes to be provided has been influenced by local comments on the previous permission and a

direct response to local housing need.”

One of the key aims for the council is to provide opportunities for local people, and the building of these homes will enable that.

Work on site is due to start this year and the development is expected to create construction and employment opportunities for local people and boost local trade.

Dronfield councillor Christine Smith said she was looking forward to seeing the homes being built.

“This will be a fantastic development that will see good quality, modern and efficient homes for sale.

“To maximise the benefits to local companies, one of our key objectives is to make sure we create job opportunities for local people and ensure spend from the development is kept within the area wherever possible. This scheme will meet those objectives.”

Graham Baxter has previously said of the site: “Set in the historic heart of Dronfield, this is a gem of a site which deserves an innovative and inventive solution to bring more homes into the area.

“We think this is a fantastic opportunity to create something special and demonstrate how we can transform part of our past to create something new and relevant to the needs of residents and the town. “

Our concept is for a development that consolidates Dronfield town centre as an attractive and vibrant place to live and work, which protects and enhances its heritage and showcases the very best that can be achieved when the public and private sectors work together.”

Visit www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk for more details.