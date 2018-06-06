New homes plan for former allotments site

Have your say

Plans have been submitted to Sheffield City Council for 11 new homes on the site of former allotments in Woodhouse.

The proposed three-bedroom homes will be built on the land between Meetinghouse Lane And Oldale Grove, if development is given the go-ahead.

Planning documents state: “The site is currently unoccupied and was covered by various trees until recently, but has now been cleared in preparation for development.

“Historical maps indicate that the site was formerly allotment gardens.

“The only other development on the site was a number of small buildings between approximately 1956 and 1974, which were probably sheds or stables.”

A date for a decision on the application has not yet been set.