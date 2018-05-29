New headteacher appointed at primary school in Sheffield

A new headteacher has been appointed at a primary school in Sheffield.

Bee Wood will take up the leadership post at Byron Wood Academy, in Burngreave, in September.

She is currently deputy headteacher at Waverley Academy in Doncaster.

Mrs Wood, who has been teaching for 14 years, said: "I am extremely pleased to have the opportunity to work with the school and community of Byron Wood to ensure that all children can reach their potential.”

She has been deputy headteacher at Waverely Academy for the last three years, prior to which she was assistant head at Carcroft Primary School, in Carcroft, Doncaster.

Both Byron Wood Academy and Waverley Academy are run by Astrea Academy Trust.

Its chief executive, Libby Nicholas, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have appointed Bee as our new headteacher.

"It’s particularly good news to be able to promote talented leaders from within Astrea into new headship roles.

"Bee is a superb educator and experienced senior leader and will, I am sure, build on Byron Wood’s successes, bringing to life our commitment of an education that inspires beyond measure.”

Astrea Academy Trust has 22 academies across the country, with 20 in the South Yorkshire area.