New fundraising campaign gives supporters chance to to Forge a Link with Wentworth Woodhouse

Link your loved ones to Wentworth Woodhouse in a way which will last the tests of time.

Hand-forged chain links ready for stamping on a Ridgeway Forge anvil

That’s the message behind the Forge A Link Campaign, the latest fundraising initiative from the charitable trust regenerating the Rotherham stately home.

Launched during Local and Community History Month, the campaign gives supporters the chance to have their initials hand-stamped onto a huge chain being hand-created especially for the mansion’s famed East Front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 154 metres-long, the steel chain replicates one which featured on the 606 feet-long facade for almost two centuries and only a small section can still be seen, attached to the mansion’s steps.

A small remnant of the original chain can be seen on the mansion's main steps

Each of the 1,800 links will be stamped with up to three initials in recognition of people who make donation of £50 or more and it’s hoped the Forge A Link campaign could bring in £40,000 before it closes in November.

The chain will continue the restoration of original ironwork features which grace the grand Palladian-style frontage and supporters will be able to follow a map to find their initials when they visit.

Thanks to the skilled work of heritage craftsmen, the 606-feet facade is now illuminated at night by six beautifully restored lamp standards, which date from the first half of the 19th Century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 350kg chain, the length of one and a half football pitches, will link the towering lamp standards and 41 carved stone balusters, which are also being restored.

Blacksmith Richard Lewis and William Schulz of Freeman College making the links at Ridgeway Forge

Its 1,800 links are being individually made to time-honoured methods by Ridgeway Forge in Attercliffe over the next six months or so.

Andrew Renwick, owner of Ridgeway Forge, told how his team helped to create the campaign concept: “We love playing a part in the restoration of this beautiful house. We repaired the lamp standards, which was a very difficult but rewarding task, and when the Trust asked us to make the chain, we mentioned we could stamp each one and the fundraising idea was born.”

Sarah McLeod, the Preservation Trust’s CEO, said: “The campaign gives everyone who loves Wentworth Woodhouse the chance to make a mark which will last for a century or more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a lovely way for couples and families to have their initials entwined in history. They can be forged together for a wedding, or for special anniversaries. There are so many reasons for supporting this campaign.

The chain will connect the balusters and newly-renovated lamp standards

“In 2018 our Make Your Mark in History campaign gave hundreds of people the chance to have messages engraved on our new roof slates. What makes the Forge A Link campaign special is that donors will be able to see their marks every time they visit.”

For more go to https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/forge-a-link-campaign/

HISTORYIt’s believed the original chain and balusters were added to the East Front shortly after six cast iron lamp standards were created around 1845 for Charles, the 5th Earl Fitzwilliam, though there is now some new evidence that they could have been present even before this date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles embraced the new trend for gas power to light the interior of his mansion Rotherham and soon after, ordered the gas-fired outdoor lamps to illuminate the facade.

Blacksmith Andrew Renwick, of Ridgeway Forge, is pictured hand-stamping initials onto the links

The lamp standards were converted to electricity around 1904 by the 7th Earl.

By 2022 they were in danger of falling apart and a lengthy restoration project began. Skilled craftsmen worked to time-honoured traditions, including Elsecar pattern-maker Jason Dickinson of MD Patterns, Ridgeway Forge blacksmiths, Kansa Lighting at Elsecar, architectural paint research specialists Hirst Conservation and decoration and restoration specialists Hesp Jones & Co of York.

The project was funded by The Elizabeth Cayzer Charitable Trust, a private trust which awards grants to organisations in the arts, culture, heritage and science sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no record of when the chain was removed, but images show that Wentworth Woodhouse’s former owner Clifford Newbold replaced them with modern chain during his tenancy.

HOW THE CHAIN WILL BE MADE:

The chain is being made from 400 metres of locally-sourced 12mm round mild steel bars.Ridgeway Forge has set up a mini production line complete with a small furnace to hand-make the links at its workshop in Attercliffe.

In this picture of Wentworth Woodhouse from bygone days, the chain is present

After being measured and cut in a band saw machine, pieces are blasted to a yellow heat in the furnace. While the steel is still pliable, links are bent on a roller.

Wath on Dearne blacksmith Richard Lewis, 79, is being assisted by William Scholz, 19, from Freeman College in Sheffield, an independent specialist college for young adults with learning difficulties, associated behavioural issues and disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William, who is on work placement and is Richard’s preferred ‘striker’, has been trained to carry out the whole procedure.

“I’m not as skilled as Richard but I hope to be one day,“ said William. “I enjoy working at the forge and I’m proud to be making something for Wentworth Woodhouse.”

A traditional fly press is used to create a depression on each 22cm-long link. This frames where each sponsor’s initials will be hand-stamped. Once the links are coupled together, their joints are electric-welded.

Blacksmith Andrew Renwick explained: “Chain-making was a specialist task in bygone days. Huge lengths were created for ships, docks, collieries and engineering. Joints would be closed by heating the links in a fire, but that burns a lot of coke fuel. Electric welding will reduce the carbon footprint.”