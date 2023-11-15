News you can trust since 1887
New funding for training and development at Emmaus Sheffield

City homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield is extending its training and development opportunities thanks to special Lottery grant support.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 15th Nov 2023, 08:10 GMT
Emmaus Sheffield, based in Cadman Street, close to Sheffield’s Victoria Quays, is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

The grant aid package is coming from the Government’s Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund, which is being delivered by the National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK.

Emmaus Sheffield has received vital new fundingEmmaus Sheffield has received vital new funding
Grants support charities and community organisations in England at the frontline of dealing with the increase in the cost of living.

Emmaus Sheffield community leader Lesley Morgan explained: “The grant will allow us to invest in training and development opportunities for both companions and staff.

“This will enable our staff to support the companions in different ways, giving them the best options available to pursue their dreams.”

