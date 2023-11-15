City homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield is extending its training and development opportunities thanks to special Lottery grant support.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emmaus Sheffield, based in Cadman Street, close to Sheffield’s Victoria Quays, is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grant aid package is coming from the Government’s Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund, which is being delivered by the National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK.

Emmaus Sheffield has received vital new funding

Grants support charities and community organisations in England at the frontline of dealing with the increase in the cost of living.

Emmaus Sheffield community leader Lesley Morgan explained: “The grant will allow us to invest in training and development opportunities for both companions and staff.