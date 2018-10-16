A new budget chain store where everything is on sale for £5 could be opening up in Sheffield.

Five Pound World will reportedly open up 150 stores over the next few months.

Four Poundworld shops closed down in Sheffield

Trade publication The Grocer said that the stores will open up over the next 18 months and hope to take over retail spaces left vacant by Poundworld.

This means that one could be opening up in Sheffield very soon.

Poundworld collapsed in June with the loss of 5,000 jobs and 335 stores including four sites in Sheffield.

Five Pound World will sell everything for £5 as well as cheaper products in multi-buy deals at the same price.

The new budget brand is set to rival B&M and other bargain stores.