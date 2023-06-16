New fellowships launched to expand research into key societal challenges

The Transforming Lives Fellowships have been established to further develop the University’s research and innovation in four key areas: AI, data analytics and robotics; health and wellbeing; climate action and energy; and inclusive and just society. The new professors and associate professors will be recruited over the next three years to lead multi-disciplinary teams in securing funding and carrying out research to transform lives. The fellows will work collaboratively across the University’s four research institutes in world-leading facilities. Professor Rory Duncan, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “We have an ambitious strategy in place that is already delivering and now we are seeking a further step change. We welcome applications from people who would like to join us in our supportive, progressive environment and to be part of growing our impacts to transform lives regionally, nationally and internationally.” Sheffield Hallam University has been recognised for the impact of its research, with more than three quarters rated world-leading or internationally excellent. The University’s research was recognised for its real-world impact as part of the Research Excellence Framework, the UK’s system for assessing the quality of research in UK higher education institutions. Find out more about the new Transforming Lives Fellowships.