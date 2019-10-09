New exhibition examining the concept of 'home' opens in Sheffield city centre

Home exhibition which explores what 'Home' means to different people opens in the Winter Gardens. Pete Moss.Picture Scott Merrylees

Entitled ‘home’, the new exhibition at the Winter Gardens in Sheffield city centre was opened to the public this afternoon.

It has been created by Ignite Imaginations, in partnership with Adullam Housing Association, and has been funded by St Martin’s-in-the-Fields Frontline Network.

Rosie Carnall, Ignite Imaginations chief executive officer (CEO) said: “We hope lots of people will come and glimpse this unique insight to the lives of people, who, despite the challenges they face, have used their imagination and creativity to make something beautiful.”

Home exhibition which explores what 'Home' means to different people opens in the Winter Gardens.Kathleen Thackray. Picture Scott Merrylees

Adullam Housing Sheffield Foundations service’s art group have worked with a professional artist from Ignite Imaginations to create a village of houses for the exhibition.

Each house was created as an unique expression of the maker’s experience of home, from the inside and the outside.

The created spaces also seek to explore the external and internal realities of the impact of mental health and well-being on housing.

Members of the public are invited to ‘enjoy these mini-spaces and experience a little bit of home in the city centre’ through the exhibition.

Ian Whatton.

It is free and will be available to view in the Winter Garden from today until 3pm on Friday, October 11.

Home exhibition which explores what 'Home' means to different people opens in the Winter Gardens.Ryan Henery. .Picture Scott Merrylees

Home exhibition which explores what 'Home' means to different people opens in the Winter Gardens. Nick Etherington from Sheffield Foundation. Picture Scott Merrylees