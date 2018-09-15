 New Era for first phase of Sheffield’s new £65million Chinatown

The first phase of a £65m development dubbed Sheffield's new 'Chinatown' is almost full – it was revealed on the day it was officially opened.

Developers behind New Era Square said the building, which boats student accommodation, commercial units and apartments, is already at 96 per cent capacity.

Phase of the development, off Bramall Lane in a high-profile spot near the St Mary’s Gate roundabout, was officially opened in a ceremony today.

The complex has been dubbed 'Chinatown' and has been backed entirely by businessmen from China and includes a Chinese supermarket and the city's first China-UK business incubator.

The incubator, is a collaboration between New Era Developments, Sheffield Council, both universities and the Chamber of Commerce, will strengthen ties between the two nations and encourage enterprise.

Speaking at the opening, Sheffield Council leader Coun Julie Dore said it was an ‘extremely proud moment’ for the city and felt the development would ‘inject vibrancy’ into the area.

Coun Dore said: “For many years our city has celebrated cultural diversity, business innovation and quality of life – this development encompasses that and much more.

Jerry Cheung, managing director of New Era Developments, said the development, which he has dreamed about creating for many years, was unique in the UK.

“This development is about inclusiveness, it’s about sharing, living and working together,” he said.

“It’s about integrating and about celebrating Sheffield’s cultural diversity.”