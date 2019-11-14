The film portrays Broomhall in a new light.

The 12 minute clip, which has been shared on YouTube, focuses on the area’s Unity Gym Project which is helping to steer young people in the area away from anti-social behaviour and a life of crime.

The project, the brainchild of Saeed Brasab, welcomes dozens of people through its doors each week and is not just a place for people to work out but also a safe space where they can get together and discuss issues impacting on their lives.

The film was produced by documentary maker Brett Chapman of BrettInTheCity, who said: "Working with The Unity Gym Project has been my favourite thing I’ve done this year.

“They really are so much more than a gym and sit right at the heart of the community in Broomhall.

“When they first approached me about the possibility of making a film about the project I have to be honest, I didn’t know a great deal about them but in the couple of months I’ve spent observing and working with the project I can’t think of a more positive thing happening in the city right now.

“These are the sorts of grassroots projects we ought to be supporting because they have a real and tangible impact on their communities.

Saeed Brasab founded the Unity Gym Project.

“I’m hopeful that this film will highlight their good work, direct more people towards their services and maybe even lead to them accessing more funding to keep doing what they’re doing.

“The Unity Gym Project model needs to be recognised nationwide as a blueprint for providing services for a community, by the community. They’re ace.”

Project co-ordinator Will Mason said: “It is a real melting pot of different groups and communities coming together in this space. It’s a really positive environment.”

One gym user, Osama, can be heard telling the cameras: “People get Broomhall wrong, it’s a place of gang members – but that’s not necessarily true. It’s a good place to be, full of peace and harmony and positive vibes.”

The documentary takes viewers

The gym was inspired by a fatal shooting in the area in 2009 and it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people to drop in, socialise with others and stay off the streets and away from trouble.

Showcasing a number of Broomhall’s ‘landmarks,’ the video is also a tribute to its oldest member, Dave Lunn, who was in his 80s and who died recently.