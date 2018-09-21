New Doctor Who trailer shows first glimpse of Sheffield scenes

Sheffield is set to take centre stage in the new series of Doctor Who as a brand new official trailer reveals a glimpse of scenes shot in the city for the first time.

Eagle-eyed fans can spot new Time Lord Jodie Whittaker standing in front of the city skyline in the clip which was released yesterday.

The iconic Park Hill flats form the backdrop to several scenes in the new series which starts in October and the fist glimpse of the city in the clip comes ahead of a star-studded premiere in Sheffield on Monday.

Whittaker and the rest of the cast will attend a red carpet screening of the first episode of the BBC sci-fi classic at The Light cinema on The Moor.

The trailer has whetted the appetite of Doctor Who fans – with tantalising previews of spaceships, explosions and drama.

Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who in Sheffield. (Photo: BBC).

“I’m the Doctor. When people need help, I never refuse,” says Whittaker, in the clip, which also features her trio of new companions: Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh, playing Yasmin, Ryan and Graham respectively.

The first episode, The Woman Who Fell to Earth, written by Chris Chibnall, will be broadcast on Sunday 7 October.

This series will mark the first time in the show’s 55-year history that it will have a regular slot at the end of the weekend. The show had featured as part of BBC One’s Saturday lineup since being revived in 2005.

Sharon D Clarke, Johnny Dixon and Samuel Oatley are the guest stars for the opening episode, which is set in Sheffield. The second episode, The Ghost Monument, will feature Shaun Dooley, Susan Lynch and Art Malik as guests.

Whittaker said: “It’s a great time for a new generation of children and families to start the habit of gathering around the television together to watch this funny, scary, extraordinary show.”

She added: “You can expect emotion, you can expect action and adventure. You can expect a lot of humour, a lot of warmth and some great characters. More than anything, it’s hopefully incredibly entertaining and I think this series has something for absolutely everyone. I think you’re in for a rollicking ride.”

Scenes for the series were shot in front of Park Hill earlier in the year, with the Tardis landing in the city for filming.