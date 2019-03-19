New discount superstore opens this week in Sheffield, with top brand items for under £1

New discount store One Below opens its doors in Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre this week.

Launched by Poundworld founders, Yorkshire father and son entrepreneurs Chris Edwards Senior and Christopher Edwards, the chain will sell everything for £1 and under.

Goods for sale will include a wide range of brands such as Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg’s and Cadbury’s.

The Edwards’ team plan to open 50 stores this year across the UK.

To mark One Below’s launch on Friday, March 22, at 10am, goody bags filled with a selection of items will be gifted to the first 50 customers.

One Below will sell over 5,000 products, with prices starting at as little as 29p.

There will be 10 departments including groceries, home, health and beauty, baby care, toy, DIY, partyware, craft and gardening.

The Edwards duo were the original founders of former high street retailer, Poundworld Retail Limited, before it was sold to American private equity conglomerate, TPG Capital in 2014.

As well as recruiting locals in full and part-time positions, the company has taken a 160,000 square foot distribution centre in Barnsley recruiting 50 head office and warehouse staff there.

One Below has already launched five stores in Yorkshire this March creating 100 jobs for the local retail industry. Locations include Leeds Kirkstall Road, Leeds Crown Point, Doncaster, Rothwell and Wakefield.

Christopher Edwards, managing director of One Below Retail Limited said: “We’re proud to be launching our new retail concept in Crystal Peaks.

“We’re happy to be able to employ many of the former Poundworld staff, who were some of the 6,000 employees to have lost their jobs when the new owners of the business, TPG Capital, sent the business in to administration in 2018.

“We look forward to helping our customers to save on a variety of their favourite products.”

"We are delighted to welcome One Below to Crystal Peaks," said Crystal Peaks centre manager Lee Greenwood.

"The company will be based in the store previously occupied by Poundworld and will, we are sure, appeal to our customers looking for great brands at fantastic prices."