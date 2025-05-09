New Flixbus service launches direct from Sheffield to London for just £3.99
The new service departs twice daily in each direction from Sheffield Interchange, providing the city’s first direct daytime connections to both London Victoria Coach Station and Finchley Road.
It comes just ahead of National Coach Week (May 12-15) and forms part of FlixBus’s wider expansion across the UK in 2025.
Andreas Schorling, Senior Managing Director of FlixBus UK, said: “Travel should be fun and affordable, and with FlixBus you can have it all, from a convenient central location. Demand for our iconic green services is ever-growing, and Sheffield is a key destination on our UK network.”
FlixBus now operates more than 200 vehicles across England, Scotland and Wales, connecting over 80 destinations nationwide.
The company is also an official sponsor of the UEFA Europa and Conference League and will be transporting fans to upcoming finals.
Schorling added: “There can be no doubt that the nation is full of FlixBus fans, with our industry-leading TrustPilot score and rapid expansion across the country. We are leading the renaissance for coach travel, and this is just the start.”
Tickets for the new Sheffield–London route can be booked at www.flixbus.co.uk or via the FlixBus app.
