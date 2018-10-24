New development plans could preserve former Sheffield Coroner's Court

New plans have been submitted for the former Coroner’s Court in Sheffield, which developers say could preserve the historic building.

A pre-application enquiry has been submitted to Sheffield Council by Coda Studios, which would see redevelopment of the city’s former Coroner’s Court building.

The plans aim to retain the whole of the original building for development as apartments but will also feature a pencil tower rising from a courtyard to the rear of the premises.

Firestone Developments had applied to the council for permission to demolish the building on Nursery Street building and redevelop the land in the Wicker area.

However, the plans were later withdrawn following a number of objections from groups and organisations keen to preserve Sheffield’s heritage.

Coda Managing Director Matt Bowker, said: “This is not just a plan that will retain the street facing facade.

“As major supporters of Sheffield’s great industrial and social heritage we take great pleasure in retaining as much of the past as possible and we believe that our new proposals will meet all the needs of historical preservation while linking the site to an exciting and iconic new structure that is sympathetic to its surroundings.

“The previous approval to redevelop the site only retained the existing façade- these proposals aim to retain the whole building”

The building was built in 1913 by celebrated Sheffield architect FEP Edwards.

A leading building of its time, it featured a coroner’s court, mortuary, post-mortem rooms, viewing chapel, witnesses’ waiting rooms and police accommodation along with a yard and stabling.

The site was damaged by Nazi bombers in World War Two, which led to renovations, including youth court facilities and substantial changes to the interiors.

Matt added: “We have worked hard with the planners and city councillors and listened to both them and the local community as we take this scheme forward.

“A development of this high standard, retaining the old while at the same time embracing the new, is exactly what the Wicker Island area needs as it continues to develop.

“Our award winning projects throughout the neighbouring Kelham Island and Shalesmoor areas have demonstrated clearly our approach and our dedication to creating the Sheffield of the future.

“We are confident that we will receive a positive response at this early stage and that we will be able to take our talks with Sheffield Council on behalf of Firestone Developments through to a positive conclusion.”