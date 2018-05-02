New details released in hunt for Sheffield gunman

More details have been released in the hunt for a gunman who blasted his young victim in the neck in a Sheffield park.

A 22-year-old man remains in hospital after being shot in Meersbrook Park last Thursday at around 6.25pm.

Police today issued the most detailed description yet of the attacker, who is still at large nearly a week later.

READ MORE: 'Disturbing' cache of weapons found during raid in Sheffield

Detectives now say the man is described as white, around 5ft10ins, aged 23-30, with a slim build and a local accent.

He is believed to have dark brown shoulder length hair and to have been carrying a rucksack and wearing a black jacket with the hood up, a camouflaged coloured top underneath the jacket, and dark coloured jeans.

Detective Constable Matthew Williams, who is leading the investigation, said: "I would like to offer my reassurance that a team of detectives are working to pursue a number of lines of enquiry, and I’d encourage anyone who saw someone matching this description to report it.

READ MORE: More than 20 speeding drivers caught in three hours during police crackdown in Sheffield

"I'd like to reiterate that incidents of this nature are not tolerated by police and we are committed to identifying and bringing offenders responsible before the courts."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 773 of April 26.