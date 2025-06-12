New data reveals 15 Sheffield areas with the most people on benefits

By Ciara Healy
Published 12th Jun 2025, 09:41 BST

A new look at government data shows which areas of Sheffield have the highest number of people claiming out-of-work benefits - payments for people who are not working and need support.

We’ve gone through the numbers and ranked the 15 areas in Sheffield with the most number of people claiming benefits, starting from number 15 and counting up to number 1 - where over 13 per cent of working-age people in the area are on benefits.

What are out-of-work benefits?

Out-of-work benefits include payments like:

  • Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
  • Universal Credit (for those who are job-hunting)
  • Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

These benefits help people who are unemployed or unable to work due to health issues or other reasons.

The numbers here show what percentage of adults aged 16 to 64 in each area are getting this kind of support.

The data comes from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and can be accessed here.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

The Sheffield average:

In Sheffield overall, 18.05 per cent of people of working age were claiming out-of-work benefits in November 2024. That is higher than the average for Yorkshire and The Humber (17.36 per cent) and higher than the average for England (15.1 per cent).

Below are the 15 areas of Sheffield with the highest unemployment rates as of November 2024, the latest date for which localised figures are available, according to data from the DWP shared on the Sheffield Local Insight website.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Placing 15th overall is Shiregreen North, with 7.4% of people claiming benefits in the area.

1. Shiregreen North

Placing 15th overall is Shiregreen North, with 7.4% of people claiming benefits in the area. | Google

Photo Sales
This area came in 14th, with 7.53% of working age people in the area receiving benefits.

2. This area came in 14th, with 7.53% of working age people in the area receiving benefits.

This area came in 14th, with 7.53% of working age people in the area receiving benefits. | Google

Photo Sales
Coming in at 13 is Parkhill and Wybourn with 7.56% of residents claiming benefits.

3. Park Hill

Coming in at 13 is Parkhill and Wybourn with 7.56% of residents claiming benefits. | Google

Photo Sales
Now sitting at number 12 is Woodhouse west with 7.63% of people in the area claiming benefits.

4. Now sitting at number 12 is Woodhouse west with 7.63% of people in the area claiming benefits.

Now sitting at number 12 is Woodhouse west with 7.63% of people in the area claiming benefits. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BenefitsSheffieldDepartment for Work and PensionsSpaceDataYorkshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice