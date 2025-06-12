We’ve gone through the numbers and ranked the 15 areas in Sheffield with the most number of people claiming benefits, starting from number 15 and counting up to number 1 - where over 13 per cent of working-age people in the area are on benefits.

What are out-of-work benefits?

Out-of-work benefits include payments like:

Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Universal Credit (for those who are job-hunting)

Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

These benefits help people who are unemployed or unable to work due to health issues or other reasons.

The numbers here show what percentage of adults aged 16 to 64 in each area are getting this kind of support.

The Sheffield average:

In Sheffield overall, 18.05 per cent of people of working age were claiming out-of-work benefits in November 2024. That is higher than the average for Yorkshire and The Humber (17.36 per cent) and higher than the average for England (15.1 per cent).

Below are the 15 areas of Sheffield with the highest unemployment rates as of November 2024, the latest date for which localised figures are available, according to data from the DWP shared on the Sheffield Local Insight website.

