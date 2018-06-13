New civic mayor to join Doncaster fun day in aid of dementia charity

Doncaster's new civic mayor will be one of the special guests at an annual fun day in aid of dementia charities later this month.

The 5th Annual Bessacarr Fun Day will be held on June 30 with Coun Majid Khan helping to get the proceedings under way.

The event will take place at 51 Middlefield Road, Bessacarr from noon to 5pm and will feature a mix of fun and games - as well as an opening by a special mystery guest.

There will be live entertainment as well as stalls including toys, a raffle, tombola, handbags and jewellery.

In addition, there will be books, craft stalls, pottery and cakes, bric a brac and much more, including Celtic dancers, tea and refreshments.