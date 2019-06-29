New chance to explore Sheffield's hidden rivers, but you'd better be quick
People are being given a fresh chance to explore Sheffield’s hidden rivers, but you’d better be quick if you want to book a spot on one of the urban caving tours.
The Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust, set up to help uncover the city’s buried waterways, has announced a raft of new tours.
Similar tours run as part of the Sheffield Adventure Film Festival in March sold out, and they are expected to prove hugely popular again this time around.
Read More
The trust describes the tours as a unique opportunity to witness these ‘mysterious and sometimes unintentionally beautiful places’, usually hidden from public view, including the cavernous Megatron tunnel which has been described as an underground ‘cathedral’.
More than 30 tours are planned between next Saturday, July 6 and July 28, with tickets priced £16 going on sale from midnight tomorrow, Sunday, June 30. The trust says additional tours could take place in August, subject to demand.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Announcing the new tours, the trust said: “Following the overwhelming response to the sell-out tours offered as part of the Sheffield Adventure Film Festival in March, the recently launched Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust is inviting you to explore the hidden rivers of downtown Sheffield.
“In the company of experienced caving guides, learn about the history, biodiversity and future of these mysterious and sometimes unintentionally beautiful places.
“The tours are just one activity the trust is planning to deliver. Other key initiatives will include river clean-ups, promoting the de-culverting and re-naturalisation of the rivers and fundraising for key projects.”
The tours will take place at 10am, midday, 2pm and 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Participants are advised to bring wellies or waders, the mimimum age is 14, and the trust warns that tours may be called off if water levels are too high or heavy rain is forecast.
For more information and to book tickets, visit the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust Facebook page.