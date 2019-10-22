New caravan park and campsite set for ‘beautiful’ part of Sheffield
Developers are planning to build a new caravan and campsite in a ‘beautiful’ part of Sheffield, which was previously used for camping during the Tour de France in 2014.
Urbana Town Planning want to build the site on a patch of Green Belt land near Little Intake Farm, Grenoside, and hope to fit up to 31 touring caravans on one side with tents on the other.
They also want to convert three buildings and create a reception area, indoor play area and bathroom block.
The site lies within an area of high landscape value and sits next to woodland which has a track that is listed as an area of natural history interest.
Officers recommended the plans were granted conditionally and said: “There are considered to be clear benefits arising from the proposal including the refurbishment and long term use of the former agricultural buildings at the farm. As well as benefits to the local rural economy, the proposal has support from local businesses that will benefit from the plans and create more employment. The facility would contribute to the promotion of tourism within the city and would also enhance the rural economy, which aligns with the objectives of the local and national planning policy.”
In total there were 17 letters of objection – including from Bradfield and Ecclesfield Parish Councils – sent to the council and 20 in support as well as four separate petitions which together contain 98 signatures in support.
Reasons given for those against the plans included: the roads are unsuitable for caravans, more traffic will spoil the peace and increase pollution, more visitors will damage wildlife, rise in noise and disturbance and loss of Green Belt land.
Those in support said it would support local businesses, increase tourism, put a ‘beautiful part of Grenoside’ into use for families and create jobs.
The application will be discussed at a highways and planning meeting on Tuesday, October 29 from 2pm.