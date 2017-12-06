New budget gym Xercise4Less to open in Sheffield - but when?

A new budget gym will open a second club in Sheffield - but many fitness fanatics are still wondering when.

Xercise4Less will open another gym in Hillsborough, on the Kilner Way Retail Park, to take its portfolio to 49 across the country.

Many customers have already registered their interest on the website for a founder gym membership but there is still no official opening date.

A message on the company's website states that it is 'coming soon' but customers have stated that these signs have been up for 'months and months'.

Insider Media have reported that the gym will open in Sheffield 'by Easter 2018' but the company have not given any official date to customers on Twitter.

The new Hillsborough gym will have over 400 pieces of 'state of the art fitness equipment' across spacious cardio, free weights and resistance training zones.

It will also have a combat zone with MMA cage, boxing ring and punch bags as well as a private, self contained ladies only gym and 200 free classes each month.

To register your interest in a membership, click here.