New bowling alley coming to Sheffield city centre, complete with retro arcades, karaoke and ping pong

A new bowling alley is rolling in to Sheffield city centre, as the area's major revival gathers pace.

Lane7 is the latest big name to be unveiled for The Moor, with its bowling lanes to be accompanied by retro gaming arcades, karaoke, ping pong and pool.

The news comes as the shopping parade's owner confirmed fashion retailer Next would take over three floors at the vacant BHS store opposite Primark, which is part of the soon-to-begin third phase of regeneration.

It also revealed Gap is due to open its latest branch this April beneath The Light Cinema, as latest figures show visitor numbers rose by more than a fifth last year, taking the annual footfall on the Moor to 11.2 million.

Next and Lane7 join H&M and New Look as the high street names already signed up for phase three of The Moor's overhaul, where Aberdeen Standard Investments says there will be an additional leisure outlet, the identity of which has yet to be announced.

Phil Huby, head of retail at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: "We have been able to secure these leading occupiers in the market due to our continued commitment to Sheffield

and the 22 per cent increase in footfall during 2017 when we recorded 11.2 million visitors to The Moor."

He told how Next would take a 42,000 sq ft store at the old BHS, which is around half the size of the Primark opposite, and Gap's new 9,000 sq ft branch is due to open this April beside Specsavers and JD Sports.

And he promised more news regarding additional cafes and restaurants in the block occupied by Light Cinema, where Pizza Express, Nandos, GBK and Zizzi’s are already serving hungry cinema-goers.

"We are also keen to ensure the leisure offers complement the area and the city," he added.

"Lane7 will be a great addition to phase 3, helping to provide a variety of leisure options to shoppers giving more reasons to increase their dwell time on The Moor."

Lane7 will take up 15,000 sq ft of the new block, with New Look opening a 16,000 sq ft store and H&M's new shop due to cover 36,000 sq ft.

Demolition and refurbishment of this block is due to begin this summer, with the new occupiers hoping to start trading next year.

Charlie Snow, operations manager at Lane7 said: "We can’t wait to roll into The Moor. We'll be bringing the whole shebang…..walnut bowling lanes, retro arcades,

karaoke, ping pong, pool and a full bar offer. It’s going to be next level – watch this space!"

The Light Cinemas chief executive Keith Pullinger said it had welcomed more than 300,000 visitors since opening last April.

"We are delighted how well the region has taken to the cinema. As well as being great for us, it also provides an added attraction for The Moor and for Sheffield city centre."