New Barbers Announced for Sheffield’s Heart of the City

Savills Barbers, Sheffield’s stylish men’s grooming brand, is set to open a new barber shop and training academy in Sheffield city centre this spring.

Part of Heart of the City – the flagship city centre development scheme led by Sheffield City Council and their Strategic Development Partner, Queensberry – the new high-class barbers and training academy will be located on Pinstone Street in one of the boutique-style ground and first floor units of Laycock House.

Savills Barbers is already a multi-award-winning barber brand in Sheffield and this location is set to become its new flagship store – following a relocation from Devonshire Street. It will remain the second barbers by the group, Savills Barbers Ltd, alongside the Bricky Row Barbershop in Totley, Sheffield.

Savills Barbers to open Spring 2024

With this new location, Savills Barbers aims to bring the traditional barber shop aesthetics up-to-date with a modern twist while working with the original 19th century features of the unit.

Joth Davies of Savills Barbers said: “We are investing a significant amount into the Pinstone Street barber shop and the interior will reflect this, inspiring our customers with a unique experience when they step through the doors. Our list of services will increase too. We will retain all the Savills’ signature services but will be offering new services alongside these.

“There is a buzz of anticipation in Sheffield right now and we are thrilled to be relocating to the heart of the re-energised Sheffield city centre, with its inspiring new drinking and entertainment venues and high-end male retailers, which will clearly appeal to our customers too.”

By moving to the new location, Savills Barbers will also significantly increase its floor space to allow the relaunch of its barbering academy. The emphasis will be on delivering first-class education to local students and attracting global attendees, as before.

Joth Davies in the new unit

The Savills Academy will be expanding its training offering apprenticeships, NVQ Qualifications and Advanced skills training that will be among the best in the industry, putting Sheffield firmly on the map as a location of choice for aspiring, and time served barbers, to visit and develop.

Sean McClean, Director of Regeneration and Development at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Savills Barbers to our new £470m Heart of the City development, which is transforming the city centre. The plan for their new store looks fantastic and I’m sure it will be a hugely popular addition.“Heart of the City is giving us the platform to introduce many new fashion brands and trend-setting retailers in the city centre – including Weekday, Monki, Yards Store, Fjällräven, The Cream Store and now Savills. Sheffield city centre is on the up, so keep an eye out for more exciting lettings soon.”