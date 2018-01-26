New bar gets go-ahead to open at Victoria Quays in Sheffield city centre

Getting a shot at the dentists could take on a very different meaning after the green light was given for a new bar to open at a former dental surgery in Sheffield.

The bar would open in one of the Grade II-listed arches at Victoria Quays, replacing the Idental practice at the canal-side premises, under plans approved by Sheffield Council.

Richard Henderson was given permission to open a bar and café/restaurant at the venue.

Approval was granted conditionally under delegated powers, with the council officer's report concluding: "The proposed development would preserve the character of the Grade II Listed arches as a heritage asset, and would have an acceptable impact on the amenity of neighbours, subject to conditions."

The report states the business set-up appears to be primarily for a bar but there is a small kitchen to the rear, and the applicant intends to fit a full commercial kitchen at some point in the future.

The conditions include not fitting any externally mounted heating, cooling or ventilation equipment, or a kitchen fume extraction system, to the premises without approval.