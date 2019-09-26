New bar to bring responsible drinking to busy street
A new bar is hoping to liven up an unused site on a busy road with responsible, modern drinking.
Two Thirds Beer want to open up doors on Abbeydale Road to sell high-quality craft and keg beer in smaller than average, two-thirds unit measure – to encourage steady sipping.
In their proposals to Sheffield Council, Ben Stubbs, applicant, said it would be a modern bar aimed at 24 to 45 year-olds.
He added: “The bar space will take on a contemporary and industrial feel, that remains comfortable while making the most of its unrivalled views of the bustling Abbeydale-Sheldon Road junction to encourage its clientele to enjoy delicious drinks in luxurious and interesting surroundings.”
The site was used most recently by Steel City Cakes, a vegan cake shop and cafe, but has been vacant since December 2018.
They hope to be open from 10am to 11pm every day except Friday and Saturdays when they plan to be open until midnight.
But Sean Gibbons, environmental health officer, said he ‘had no alternative than to object to the granting of the licence’ on grounds of public safety.
In an email, he outlined several issues that need to be resolved and said he would be meeting with architects soon to look at resolving them.
He said: “The current proposed layout is unsatisfactory and we discussed options yesterday in order to take this forward with a view to resolving matters.”
A decision is set to be made at a licensing meeting on Tuesday, October 1 from 11am.