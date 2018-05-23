New bar approved for 'run down' part of Sheffield City Centre

Plans to convert a retail unit into a new bar have been narrowly approved by Sheffield City Council - despite opposition from residents.

Applicant Steven MacKay had applied to the authority to convert the BAL Fashions and Knitwear store, in Exchange Street, into a new bar - causing a raft of objections from residents and other businesses.

Objectors raised concern about the amount of noise the bar would create, saying noise levels in the area were already unacceptable.

Officers said that music was already being played at the venue at events organised through temporary events notices, and granting the application would better allow council staff to police noise levels.

Councillors narrowly approved the application by a single vote, with the condition that the new establishment should be restricted to opening from 8am to 11.30pm Monday to Thursday, 8am to 12.30am on Friday and Saturday and 10am to 11pm on Sundays.

Owners must also undertake measures to improve sound retention in the building.

Councillor Peter Price, who sits on the committee, said: “This is a city centre site and there are three establishments that are currently unregulated, so if this is done properly then it can be managed.

“It’s in an area that is very run down and we need to get footfall into that part of the city.”

Councillor Jack Clarkson added: “Why are we allowing unlicensed places to spring up around the city.”

The application was approval with conditions, when it is discussed by Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee, on Tuesday, May 22 at Sheffield Town Hall.