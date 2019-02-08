New artwork to replace one of Sheffield’s best-known murals, after vandals strike

A new mural is set to replace one of Sheffield's best-known pieces of street art, which was defaced by vandals.

The 42-foot portrait of stainless steel pioneer Harry Brearley, on the wall of The Howard pub near Sheffield station, was last March splattered with red and white paint, making it appear the great man had a particularly violent nosebleed.

The Harry Brearley mural, on the side of The Howard pub in Sheffield

The word 'Corbyn', written in giant letters, was more recently added to the artwork, which is seen by thousands of commuters each day.

Calls for the artwork to be tidied up, given its prominent location and the extent of the public affection, had gone unanswered, with the estimated price tag proving prohibitive.

But Sheffield Council has now revealed a brand new mural will soon grace the wall, becoming the latest addition to the city's vibrant profusion of street art.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for business and investment at Sheffield Council, said: “The Howard Hotel mural is a well-known and loved piece of Sheffield’s street art and it’s really upsetting that it has been targeted by vandals.

"We are working with the Howard Hotel and Marston’s to commission new artwork on the side of the building so that this popular site, on one of Sheffield’s busiest pedestrian routes, will once again feature in the city’s iconic street art portfolio.

"More information about the commission will be shared in the coming weeks.”

The Brearley mural was created in 2013 by the artist Faunagraphic, whose real name is Sarah Yates, to mark 100 years since he invented the world's first 'rustless' stainless steel in his Brown Firth laboratory.

It was commissioned by Marketing Sheffield and the 100 Club.

It is not the first work by Faunagraphic or her husband Chris Butcher, who goes by the name Rocket01, to be targeted.

In 2016, a number of their creations were damaged during a wave of attacks.

The design of the new mural has yet to be revealed, as has the identity of the artist who will be responsible.