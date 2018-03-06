New all-weather pitch unveiled at sports centre

Barnsley Premier Leisure and Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s new all-weather pitch will be officially opened by Sir Stephen Houghton CBE this Friday at 10am.

The project was made possible by a £361,598 grant from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund, which enabled BPL to install a new third generation artificial grass pitch at the Dorothy Hyman Sports Centre. This has replaced an existing sand-based AGP, which was no longer in use due to its poor condition. The new facility will be available all-year-round, even during the winter months.

Since 2000, the Football Foundation Funding Partners’ investment has provided 329 grants worth £12m towards grassroots sports projects worth over £25.7m across the whole of Sheffield.